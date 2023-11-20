FUSD employee arrested for alleged sex crimes involving minor

Flagstaff police have arrested a 23-year-old man who’s accused of luring a minor for sexual exploitation and indecent exposure.

Last week officers took Nikolas Dagenhart into custody and booked him into the Coconino County Jail.

He was a FACTS support employee at the Flagstaff Unified School District when the investigation began on Nov. 3, 2023.

According to police and FUSD, Dagenhart worked for the district for less than three months but hadn’t been on school property in two weeks prior to his arrest on Nov. 16.

The alleged incidents occurred at Killip Elementary School. An investigation into the allegations is ongoing and those with additional information are asked to contact the police at (928) 774-1414 or Silent Witness at (928) 774-6111.