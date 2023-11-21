ADOT to temporarily close SR 89A for rockfall mitigation

State transportation officials say they plan to fully close State Route 89A near uptown Sedona next month temporarily to mitigate rockfall in Oak Creek Canyon.

According to the Arizona Department of Transportation, the work will require full daytime closures between the Owenby Way Roundabout and Midgely Bridge from 6 a.m. to 4 p.m. between Dec. 3 and 9.

SR-89A will be opened every half-hour between 4 p.m. and 8 p.m. and then every hour until 6 a.m.

ADOT says drivers should plan to use Interstate 17 and SR-179 for travel between Flagstaff and Sedona.