CCSO attempting to ID man suspected of robbing Page resort

The Coconino County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help in identifying a man wanted for questioning in connection with a robbery at the Lake Powell Resort in Page.

CCSO says the robbery occurred on Nov. 1, 2023.

The man was seen on surveillance footage prior to the robbery. He is described as tall with reddish-blond hair and wearing clear glasses.

He may be driving a silver Hyundai Santa Fe with Navajo Nation license plate EYA52A and a sticker of a bigfoot in the rear window.

Anyone with information should contact the Coconino County Sheriff's Office at 928-226-5038 or Silent Witness at 928-774-1414.