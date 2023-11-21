© 2023 KNAU Arizona Public Radio
Arizona Public Radio | Your Source for NPR News
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
KNAU's main phone line is experiencing technical difficulties. Click here to contact members of our team directly.

CCSO attempting to ID man suspected of robbing Page resort

KNAU News Talk - Arizona Public Radio | By KNAU STAFF
Published November 21, 2023 at 8:45 AM MST
The Coconino County Sheriff's Office says the man depicted in this surveillance footage is wanted for questioning in connection with a robbery at the Lake Powell Resort in Page, Ariz. on Nov. 1, 2023.
CCSO
The Coconino County Sheriff's Office says the man depicted in this surveillance footage is wanted for questioning in connection with a robbery at the Lake Powell Resort in Page, Ariz. on Nov. 1, 2023.

The Coconino County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help in identifying a man wanted for questioning in connection with a robbery at the Lake Powell Resort in Page.

CCSO says the robbery occurred on Nov. 1, 2023.

The man was seen on surveillance footage prior to the robbery. He is described as tall with reddish-blond hair and wearing clear glasses.

He may be driving a silver Hyundai Santa Fe with Navajo Nation license plate EYA52A and a sticker of a bigfoot in the rear window.

Anyone with information should contact the Coconino County Sheriff's Office at 928-226-5038 or Silent Witness at 928-774-1414.
Tags
KNAU and Arizona News KNAU and Arizona newsCoconino County Sheriff's OfficePageLake Powell
KNAU STAFF
See stories by KNAU STAFF