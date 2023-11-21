Flagstaff pedestrian killed as two vehicles crashed nearby

A Flagstaff woman who was standing on a sidewalk was killed Monday evening after two vehicles crashed.

Police say, 20-year-old Liana Skow was struck at the intersection of West Route 66 and Riordan Road by one of the vehicles.

When first responders arrived, they found Skow seriously injured. She was taken to Flagstaff Medical Center where she later died.

Authorities say impairment isn’t suspected as a factor in the crash and the investigation is ongoing.

Those with additional information about the incident are asked to call Flagstaff Police or Silent Witness.