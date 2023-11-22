Coconino Supervisors to interview candidates to fill District 3 seat

The Coconino County Board of Supervisors will interview five candidates to fill Matt Ryan’s seat.

The District 3 supervisor will retire at the end of the year after serving on the board for nearly three decades.

The five people the supervisors will interview have submitted their applications and meet the minimum qualifications, according to the county.

They include two Flagstaff residents and others from Williams, Munds Park and Bellemont.

Candidate biographies and other information is on the county’s website and interviews are set for next Wednesday and can be streamed online.

District 3 makes up southern portions of Flagstaff, along with parts of Sedona and Williams.