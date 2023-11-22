© 2023 KNAU Arizona Public Radio
Arizona Public Radio
KNAU's main phone line is experiencing technical difficulties. Click here to contact members of our team directly.

Officials delay 13,500-acre prescribed burn in eastern Arizona

KNAU News Talk - Arizona Public Radio | By KNAU STAFF
Published November 22, 2023 at 3:31 PM MST
Fire managers on the Apache-Sitgreaves National Forests have delayed a large prescribed burn set for this month.

They had planned to burn nearly 13,5000 acres on the Clifton Ranger District in eastern Arizona but recent rain and snow in the area have hampers those efforts.

Officials say, however, that crews were able to treat about 2,000 acres and will continue the project under better weather conditions.

Mangers hope to lessen the chances of fire in the area by reducing downed woody material in the areas of past wildfires like Wallow and Rattlesnake fires.

A portion of the project is planned for the San Carlos Tribal Forest Protection Project and the treatments are a collaboration with the San Carlos Apache Tribe and other groups.
