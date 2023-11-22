Officials delay 13,500-acre prescribed burn in eastern Arizona

Fire managers on the Apache-Sitgreaves National Forests have delayed a large prescribed burn set for this month.

They had planned to burn nearly 13,5000 acres on the Clifton Ranger District in eastern Arizona but recent rain and snow in the area have hampers those efforts.

Officials say, however, that crews were able to treat about 2,000 acres and will continue the project under better weather conditions.

Mangers hope to lessen the chances of fire in the area by reducing downed woody material in the areas of past wildfires like Wallow and Rattlesnake fires.

A portion of the project is planned for the San Carlos Tribal Forest Protection Project and the treatments are a collaboration with the San Carlos Apache Tribe and other groups.