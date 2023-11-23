Local governments come together to buy Glasford Hill land

Prescott, Prescott Valley and Yavapai County all came together to buy Glassford Hill land.

The three local governments purchased nearly 2,284 acres of land that straddles Prescott Valley, Prescott and an incorporated portion of Yavapai County Tuesday. Glassford Hill is a 6,177-foot volcanic hill.

Local officials say they want to protect the land from future housing development. They plan to integrate the parcel as part of a large park that will be known as the Glassford Dells Regional Park. The park will span about 4,100 acres and encompass everything east of Highway 89, including Watson Lake, the Granite Dells and Glassford Hill. Much of the land is already accessible to the public, but additional trails will be added in the future.

The three entities will cover the $6.2 million cost with the help of $3.5 million from the state.