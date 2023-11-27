Resident buys land slated for mine planned in Chino Valley neighborhood

A Chino Valley resident has bought the land slated for a controversial mine in the middle of a neighborhood.

Cerroco, LLC bought several parcels of land in the Cedar Heights neighborhood from Fortune Rock, LLC last week.

The proposed aggregate mine was met with pushback from nearby residents who expressed concern about noise and environmental impacts.

Attorney General Kris Mayes filed an injunction earlier this month to stop the project, which she described as a “nuisance.” A hearing in the case is scheduled for Tuesday.

Mayes’ office says they are working to confirm the sale and would need to verify the new owner does not intend to mine the property.

The new owner — Ted Del Cerro — told 12 News he’s not sure what he will do with the land just yet but says he can guarantee it won’t be a mine.