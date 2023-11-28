Nygren signs bill to support substance abuse counseling on Navajo Nation

Navajo Nation President Buu Nygren has allocated $780 million for alcohol and substance abuse counseling on the reservation.

Last week he signed a bill to fund the Day at a Time Club located in Fort Defiance.

According to Nygren’s office, the program goes beyond Alcoholics Anonymous and requires members to be sober for 30 continuous days.

Alcohol and substance abuse is a persistent problem on the Navajo Nation and tribal officials hope the partnership will address the needs of those battling addiction by integrating cultural, traditional and faith-based services for clients.

The funding will allow Day at a Time to hire more staff. The organization was founded in 1978 to offer addiction services for Navajos.