© 2023 KNAU Arizona Public Radio
Arizona Public Radio | Your Source for NPR News
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
KNAU's main phone line is experiencing technical difficulties. Click here to contact members of our team directly.

Nygren signs bill to support substance abuse counseling on Navajo Nation

KNAU News Talk - Arizona Public Radio | By KNAU STAFF
Published November 28, 2023 at 4:34 PM MST
Navajo Nation President Buu Nygren signs a bill on Wed, Nov. 22, 2023 to allocate $780 million to Day at a Time, an alcohol and substance abuse counseling center located in Ft. Defiance, Ariz.
Navajo Nation Office of the President and Vice President
Navajo Nation President Buu Nygren signs a bill on Wed, Nov. 22, 2023 to allocate $780 million to Day at a Time, an alcohol and substance abuse counseling center located in Ft. Defiance, Ariz.

Navajo Nation President Buu Nygren has allocated $780 million for alcohol and substance abuse counseling on the reservation.

Last week he signed a bill to fund the Day at a Time Club located in Fort Defiance.

According to Nygren’s office, the program goes beyond Alcoholics Anonymous and requires members to be sober for 30 continuous days.

Alcohol and substance abuse is a persistent problem on the Navajo Nation and tribal officials hope the partnership will address the needs of those battling addiction by integrating cultural, traditional and faith-based services for clients.

The funding will allow Day at a Time to hire more staff. The organization was founded in 1978 to offer addiction services for Navajos.
Tags
KNAU and Arizona News Navajo NationBuu NygrenLocal News
KNAU STAFF
See stories by KNAU STAFF