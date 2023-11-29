ADOT to close SR 67 to North Rim for winter

The Arizona Department of Transportation will close State Route 67 between Jacob Lake and the North Rim of the Grand Canyon on Monday.

Officials close the roadway each year because of heavy snowfall in the area and it usually reopens in mid-May along with other visitor services.

Highway 89A on the Kaibab Plateau will remain open throughout the winter.

ADOT will also close other state highways in eastern Arizona’s White Mountains next month, but snowfall could result in earlier closures.

Officials urge travelers to call 511 or visit az511.gov before heading out on the roads this winter.