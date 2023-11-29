First snowstorm of season in northern Arizona to bring cold, windy conditions

Coconino County officials say crews are ready for the first snowstorm to hit northern Arizona this season.

They say plow drivers and other personnel will work to keep county roads open and passable during the storm predicted to last through Saturday.

The National Weather Service has issued a winter weather advisory above 7,000 feet for northern and eastern Arizona with 2-to-8-inches of snow expected.

Snow levels could fall as low as 5,000 feet.

Officials warn of possible hazardous driving conditions with slick roads and limited visibility during what could be a cold and windy storm.