Environmentalists sue over alleged illegal cattle grazing in Agua Fria National Monument

KNAU News Talk - Arizona Public Radio | By KNAU STAFF
Published November 30, 2023 at 2:45 PM MST
Agua Fria National Monument
BLM
Agua Fria National Monument

A conservation group says it’ll sue the Biden administration over what it says is a failure of federal officials to stop cattle from damaging parts of Agua Fria National Monument.

According to the Center for Biological Diversity, unauthorized grazing is destroying habitat for the endangered Gila chub and the Western yellow-billed cuckoo, and by not stopping it the Bureau of Land Management and U.S. Forest Service are violating the Endangered Species Act and the Antiquities Act.

The group says surveys for the last three years found cattle in the area illegally despite a separate lawsuit last year against the government.

Congress designated Agua Fria as a national monument in 2000 to protect cultural resources and riparian areas in central Arizona.
Center for Biological Diversity Endangered Species cattle cattle grazing
KNAU STAFF
