$24 million allocated to fencing along I-17 to prevent wildlife-vehicle collisions

KNAU News Talk - Arizona Public Radio | By KNAU STAFF
Published December 5, 2023 at 7:54 AM MST
A wildlife overpass on U.S. Route 93 approximately three miles from the Hoover Dam. The overpass allows animals like the desert bighorn sheep to safely cross the highway.
ADOT
A wildlife overpass on U.S. Route 93 approximately three miles from the Hoover Dam. The overpass allows animals like the desert bighorn sheep to safely cross the highway.

The federal government will allocate nearly $24 million to install new wildlife fencing along portions of Interstate 17 in northern Arizona.

The Wildlife Crossings Pilot Program will fund the construction of 16.8 miles of fencing along the interstate to prevent wildlife-vehicle collisions and protect wildlife habitats.

The project also includes tying existing culverts, escape ramps and double cattle guards to reduce crashes and increase habitat connectivity for local species, particularly elk.

Specific locations of the crossing have not yet been announced.
