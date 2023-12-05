Coconino supervisors name Bellemont resident as new member

The Coconino County Board of Supervisors has named its top candidate to fill the seat of District 3 Supervisor Matt Ryan who’s retiring at the end of the year.

The board unanimously chose Bellemont resident Adam Hess, a recently retired 27-year U.S. Army veteran.

He’s lived in Coconino County for nearly five decades and recently completed an internship with Ryan’s office, which Hess says was his motivation to serve on the board.

Supervisors interviewed five candidates and will officially appoint Hess early next month.

Ryan represented parts of Flagstaff, Sedona and Williams for almost three decades and announced he’d step down earlier this year.