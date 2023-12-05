Hobbs says no plans to send National Guard to closed Arizona border crossing

© 2023 KNAU Arizona Public Radio
KNAU News Talk - Arizona Public Radio | By KNAU STAFF
Published December 5, 2023 at 8:15 AM MST
Gov. Katie Hobbs says she has no immediate plans to send National Guard troops to Arizona’s southern border after U.S. Customs and Border Protection closed the port of entry in Lukeville.

The agency announced last week that it would close the port indefinitely to address the recent surge in migrants crossing the border from Mexico into the U.S. Agents who staffed the Lukeville port will instead help process the new arrivals.

Hobbs says the current situation is negatively impacting Arizona. She put the onus on the Biden administration, saying CBP needs more resources.

State Republicans have called for the governor to send state National Guard troops to the border to supplement the agents already there.

But Hobbs says that’s not what local law enforcement and border community mayors say they currently need. However, she did not rule out sending the National Guard to the border in the future and says her office will continue to communicate with southern Arizona officials.

