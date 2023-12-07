© 2023 KNAU Arizona Public Radio
KNAU's main phone line is experiencing technical difficulties. Click here to contact members of our team directly.

AZ Office of Resiliency plans climate change town halls in Flagstaff

KNAU News Talk - Arizona Public Radio | By KNAU STAFF
Published December 7, 2023 at 2:54 PM MST

The Governor’s Office of Resiliency recently received a grant from the federal government to draft a plan to reduce harmful emissions and pollution in Arizona. The office has partnered with Arizona State University to gather input from diverse communities across the state meant to inform a plan that will guide Arizona in addressing climate change.

The office says a first priority is hearing from residents in underserved, rural, and tribal communities. ASU has partnered with Coconino County to host two community town halls to hear thoughts and ideas related to climate change, including electric vehicles, forest management, and water conservation.

They will be held on Tuesday, December 12; one at the Highlands Fire Station on Old Munds Highway from 12 p.m. to 1:30 p.m.; the second at the Summit Fire Station on Cosnino Rd. from 5:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. Virtual attendance is also an option.
