Former Navajo Nation Delegate Dean Paul, Sr. dies at 87

Former Navajo Nation Council Delegate Dean Paul, Sr. has died at the age of 87.

Tribal officials say Paul died on Dec. 2 from complications of pulmonary fibrosis.

Paul was born in Dennehotso, Ariz. He served as a Council Delegate for the Sweetwater Chapter from 1983 to 1991. He also served as the Navajo Nation Chief of Police during this time.

Speaker Crystalyne Curley described Paul as a “strong man who supported his community and always lent a helping hand.”

She also noted that he encouraged families to support their children.

Paul's daughter, Deavonna Willoughby, remembered how her father encouraged them to be independent and get jobs.

“He always told us A’dá’ wholyáh’, which means to take care of yourself,” Willoughby said. “He meant this to apply to everything in our lives.”