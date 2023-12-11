SR 89A closure north of Sedona extended to Saturday

State Route 89A north of uptown Sedona will remain closed until Saturday.

The original closure was scheduled to wrap up on Dec. 9.

The Arizona Department of Transportation says the extension is needed so construction crews can perform critical clean-up work after recent blasting for rockfall mitigation. They added that the closure between the Owenby Way roundabout and the Midgley Bridge picnic area is needed to keep the public safe.

Drivers should continue to use State Route 179 and Interstate 17 as a detour route in either direction for travel between Sedona and Flagstaff.

Current state highway conditions are available on ADOT’s511 Travel Information site or by calling 511.