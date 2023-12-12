Native American tribes intervene in case that seeks to remove ballot dropboxes

Native American tribes have intervened in an ongoing court case that would outlaw ballot drop boxes.

The White Mountain Apache and the San Carlos Apache tribes filed a motion to intervene in the case brought by the Arizona Free Enterprise Club. They argue that such a ban would disproportionately affect the state’s Native American voters.

The motion explains that tribal members who live on the reservation rely on these drop boxes. Many would be forced to drive hours to vote if they were to be removed. According to the Native American Rights Fund, Navajo voters reportedly had to travel more than 400 miles to reach an in-person polling place in 2018.

The attorneys for the tribes also note that white Arizonans have 350% more access to residential mail delivery than Native Americans. Instead, they are forced to travel substantial distances to a post office to send or receive mail.