Sinema, Kelly urge Biden to reopen Lukeville Port of Entry

KNAU News Talk - Arizona Public Radio | By KNAU STAFF
Published December 13, 2023 at 4:20 PM MST
A sign shows the port of entry as thousands of migrants surge along the border Dec. 5, 2023 in Lukeville, Ariz.
Ross D. Franklin/AP
A sign shows the port of entry as thousands of migrants surge along the border Dec. 5, 2023 in Lukeville, Ariz.

Arizona’s U.S. Senators are urging the Biden administration to reassign members of the National Guard to reopen the Lukeville Port of Entry in southern Arizona.

U.S. Customs and Border Protection temporarily closed the port earlier this month because of the large number of migrants reportedly overwhelming the area.

Senators Mark Kelly and Kyrsten Sinema are also asking federal officials to reimburse Arizona for the costs the state has incurred over what they call the border crisis.

In a letter this week to President Joe Biden they accuse the federal government of failing to secure the border, and say Arizona has spent more than $500,000,000 dollars addressing security and humanitarian issues.

Governor Katie Hobbs has also requested that the National Guard be reassigned to Lukeville to reopen the port that serves the popular Mexican coastal town of Rocky Point.
KNAU and Arizona News migrantsimmigrationKyrsten SinemaMark Kellybiden administrationBorder
