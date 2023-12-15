Forest Service plans year-long 80th birthday party for fire prevention icon Smokey Bear

2024 will be a milestone year for the U.S. Forest Service; it marks Smokey Bear’s 80th birthday. The agency is set to launch a year-long celebration in January celebrating the fire prevention icon with activities planned across the U.S.

Smokey’s original image was released in the 1940’s as a wildfire awareness and prevention collaboration between the Forest Service, the Ad Council and the National Association of State Foresters.

In 1950, an orphaned and injured bear cub became the living symbol of Smokey Bear after he was rescued from a wildfire burning in New Mexico. He lived at the National Zoo in Washington D.C. until his death in 1976.

Information regarding national celebrations of Smokey’s 80th birthday are on the Forest Service’s social media platforms and the Ad Council’s Smokey Bear website, www.smokeybear.com.