© 2023 KNAU Arizona Public Radio
Arizona Public Radio | Your Source for NPR News
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
KNAU's main phone line is experiencing technical difficulties. Click here to contact members of our team directly.

Forest Service plans year-long 80th birthday party for fire prevention icon Smokey Bear

KNAU News Talk - Arizona Public Radio | By KNAU STAFF
Published December 15, 2023 at 12:00 PM MST
Smokey on Airplane Cowling 1950 (USDA Forest Service image)
USDA Forest Service
Smokey on Airplane Cowling 1950 (USDA Forest Service image)

2024 will be a milestone year for the U.S. Forest Service; it marks Smokey Bear’s 80th birthday. The agency is set to launch a year-long celebration in January celebrating the fire prevention icon with activities planned across the U.S.

Smokey’s original image was released in the 1940’s as a wildfire awareness and prevention collaboration between the Forest Service, the Ad Council and the National Association of State Foresters.

In 1950, an orphaned and injured bear cub became the living symbol of Smokey Bear after he was rescued from a wildfire burning in New Mexico. He lived at the National Zoo in Washington D.C. until his death in 1976.

Information regarding national celebrations of Smokey’s 80th birthday are on the Forest Service’s social media platforms and the Ad Council’s Smokey Bear website, www.smokeybear.com.
Tags
KNAU and Arizona News KNAU and Arizona newsU.S. Forest Servicewildfiresmokey bear
KNAU STAFF
See stories by KNAU STAFF