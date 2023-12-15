Prescott National Forest names new supervisor

The Prescott National Forest has named a new supervisor.

Sarah Clawson will start at the end of the month. She currently serves as the district ranger in the Bradshaw and Chino Valley districts. She’s held that position for nine years.

Before that, Clawson worked as the deputy district ranger for the Mammoth and Mono Lake Districts of the Inyo National Forest in California. She's been a National Line Officer Team for Fire member of the National Fire Leadership Council since 2015.

According to the Prescott National Forest, Clawson resides in Chino Valley with her husband. She enjoys road cycling, hiking, playing music with friends and spending time with family in her free time.

Clawson will replace Supervisor Dale Deiter, who will retire on Dec. 30 after 35 years with the Forest Service. Clawson will officially start in the role on Dec. 31.