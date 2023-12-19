© 2023 KNAU Arizona Public Radio
Arizona Public Radio | Your Source for NPR News
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
KNAU's main phone line is experiencing technical difficulties. Click here to contact members of our team directly.

Crews limit further spread of wildfire near Prescott

KNAU News Talk - Arizona Public Radio | By KNAU STAFF
Published December 19, 2023 at 3:23 PM MST
The landscape charred by the Hackberry Fire about seven miles west of Prescott on Dec. 18, 2023.
USFS
The landscape charred by the Hackberry Fire about seven miles west of Prescott on Dec. 18, 2023.

Fire crews on the Prescott National Forest have limited the spread of a more than 50-acre wildfire about seven miles west of Prescott.

The Hackberry Fire was reported Monday morning and though officials aren’t reporting any containment, they say cooler weather and increased precipitation should allow firefighters to gain the upper hand Tuesday.

Full containment is expected by the end of the week. Meanwhile, a separate 11-acre wildfire northwest of Prescott is now 100% contained.

The McElhaney Fire near the Camp Wood area was reported Sunday.

Officials ask that people avoid camping, hiking and cycling near the fires and use caution when driving in the vicinity.
Tags
KNAU and Arizona News Wildfire NewsFire Season 2023Prescott National ForestLocal News
KNAU STAFF
See stories by KNAU STAFF