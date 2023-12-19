Crews limit further spread of wildfire near Prescott

Fire crews on the Prescott National Forest have limited the spread of a more than 50-acre wildfire about seven miles west of Prescott.

The Hackberry Fire was reported Monday morning and though officials aren’t reporting any containment, they say cooler weather and increased precipitation should allow firefighters to gain the upper hand Tuesday.

Full containment is expected by the end of the week. Meanwhile, a separate 11-acre wildfire northwest of Prescott is now 100% contained.

The McElhaney Fire near the Camp Wood area was reported Sunday.

Officials ask that people avoid camping, hiking and cycling near the fires and use caution when driving in the vicinity.