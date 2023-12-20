Seasonal restrictions in place statewide for bald eagle breeding season

State land managers have temporarily closed portions of public land and water areas across the state while bald eagles are in their breeding season.

The Arizona Game and Fish Department says the seasonal closures include sections of the Verde and Salt rivers as well as Tonto Creek and Lynx, Show Low and Woods Canyon lakes.

There are approximately 97 eagle breeding areas statewide where the bird of prey is known to nest, forage and roost.

State wildlife officials say heavy visitation to nesting areas, discarded fishing lines and various types of aircraft can impact the bald eagle's breeding season. They are sensitive to low-flying planes and drones and even short-duration disturbances can lead to nesting failure.

Seventy-six eagles hatched during the 2023 season with 65 reaching the important milestone of first flight.

A full list of the closure areas is available on the Arizona Game and Fish Department’s website.