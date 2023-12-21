First round of Justice Reinvestment grants awarded

The Arizona Department of Health Services has awarded the first round of grants under its Justice Reinvestment Program.

It was part of Proposition 207, the 2020 ballot measure that legalized recreational marijuana.

The proposition approved by voters created workforce development, restorative justice and other initiatives in communities disproportionately affected by high rates of arrest.

Arizona nonprofits applied for the program through a competitive grant application process and awardees include jobs, health, legal aid and other community groups.

The Flagstaff-based Northland Family Help Center was among the organizations to receive a grant.

The state Office of Health Equity will evaluate the funded projects to improve the Justice Reinvestment Program in the future.