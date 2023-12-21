Potentially hazardous travel conditions expected this weekend in northern Arizona

The Arizona Department of Transportation is urging travelers to use caution as winter weather is set to impact much of northern and central Arizona this weekend.

Officials say drivers should stay alert, slow down and leave plenty of braking distance behind other vehicles.

The National Weather Service predicts widespread rain and snow showers with snow levels above 8,000 feet Friday, dropping to 6,500 to 7,000 feet Saturday.

Mostly minor accumulations are expected at lower elevations, but officials say slick, snow-covered roads could present travel hazards and delays on local roadways are possible.

For the most up-to-date highway conditions call 511 or see az511.gov.