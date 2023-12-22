Record travel expected across Arizona, US for Christmas and New Year’s

AAA forecasts that nearly 2.2 million Arizonans will travel for the holidays with most heading to their destination by car.

The heaviest traffic is expected on Dec. 23 and Dec. 28. The agency anticipates that stretch will be one of the busiest periods they've tracked in over 20 years.

A projected 115 million people are expected to traverse 50 miles or more for the year-end festivities —more than a 2% increase from 2022.

This holiday season is predicted to be the second-highest year-end travel forecast since AAA began tracking seasonal travel in 2000, ranking only behind 2019's 119 million.

The Arizona Department of Transportation says there are no scheduled state highway closures over the Christmas and New Year’s weekends. They urge drivers to check weather forecasts and stay up to date on road conditions.