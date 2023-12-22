Winter Storm Warning for parts of Southwest heading into Christmas holiday weekend

A Winter Storm Warning is in effect for parts of the Southwest as we head into the Christmas holiday weekend.

The National Weather Service says the warning applies to areas of northern and central Arizona north toward the Utah border and east toward the New Mexico border. Most-affected will be areas above 8,000 ft., including the Chuska and White Mountains. Widespread rain and snow showers are expected Friday and Saturday.

Forecasters predict widespread rain and snow showers with snow levels above 8,000 feet Friday, dropping to 6,500 to 7,000 feet Saturday. Areas above 8,000 feet may see several inches of snow before Christmas Eve day.

Mostly minor accumulations are expected at lower elevations, but officials say slick, snow-covered roads could present travel hazards and delays on local roadways are possible.

A Flood Watch is in effect for some areas of central and southern Arizona west toward the California border.

For the most up-to-date highway conditions call 511 or see az511.gov.