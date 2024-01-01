Activist, artist, musician Klee Benally dies at 48

Indigenous activist, musician and artist Klee Benally has died.

The announcement of his death on Sunday was made on social media by members of his family and the group Indigenous Action.

A cause was not specified though in a recent social media post, Benally said he’d experienced health problems and had been in the hospital.

He was a member of the Navajo Nation and known for his work to protect sacred sites in the region, including the San Francisco Peaks, and fought against the use of reclaimed wastewater for snowmaking at Arizona Snowbowl and uranium mining near the Grand Canyon.

He recently published a book about his activism called "No Spiritual Surrender" and released a boardgame called "Burn the Fort."

Benally was a co-founder of the rock band Blackfire with his sister Jeneda and brother Clayson, and was the son of Berta Benally and Jones Benally.

Family members said they’ll announce a celebration of his life.

He was 48.