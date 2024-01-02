Flagstaff Police Chief Dan Musselman to retire

Flagstaff Police Chief Dan Musselman has announced he plans to retire.

Musselman has been the chief of the Flagstaff Police Department since 2020. He first joined the department in 1995 and was promoted to the position of deputy police chief in 2012. He previously worked for the Coconino County Sheriff’s Office and served in the U.S. Army Reserve.

Musselman was placed on administrative leave in 2022 after an ABC 15 investigation found that two Flagstaff police officers engaged in sex acts with women employed by a massage parlor during a trafficking investigation.

Musselman returned to work three weeks later and later said the department was working on new policies for undercover officers.

It’s not clear when Musselman will officially retire. A spokesperson for the department confirmed to the Arizona Daily Sun that the recruitment process for Musselman’s replacement has already begun.