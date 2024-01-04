Maryland man reported missing after abandoned car found near Page

Coconino County Sheriff’s officials are searching for a missing Maryland man believed to be in northern Arizona.

Braonain Dakota McGinnis was last seen in Anne Arundel County, Maryland on Dec. 21, 2023.

Department of Public Safety troopers found his vehicle abandoned off Highway 89A in Page Wednesday. Officials say it appears to have been there since December 30th.

They believe McGinnis could be traveling on foot, but detectives don’t know where he may be headed. McGinnis is a 24-year-old white male, 5-foot-11-inches tall with brown hair and brown eyes. He was last known to have a full beard and was wearing a blue hoody, jeans and black Van’s shoes.

Those with information on Braonain Dakota McGinnis whereabouts are asked to call the Coconino County Sheriff’s Office at 928-774-4523 or Silent Witness at 928-774-6111.