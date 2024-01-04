© 2024 KNAU Arizona Public Radio
Navajo Nation inks $6.2 million E911 deal

KNAU News Talk - Arizona Public Radio | By KNAU STAFF
Published January 4, 2024 at 4:03 PM MST
On Wed, Jan. 3, 2024 Navajo Nation President Buu Nygren signed a $6.2 million deal with Farmington, N.M., company MTM Solutions to upgrade the reservation's 911 system to a digital, internet-based service.
Navajo Nation Office of the President and Vice President
The Navajo Nation is set to upgrade its 911 emergency service.

President Buu Nygren recently finalized a $6.2 million deal to bring the digital, internet-based technology to the reservation.

It’ll replace the older analog service, which automatically sends Navajo 911 calls to border towns.

Officials say the new system will provide a quicker response to emergencies, especially in rural areas of the Navajo Nation, by allowing police, fire and medical personnel pinpoint the caller’s exact location.

The technology will also eventually help delivery services like FedEx or UPS find residences that lack street signs or home numbers. The Navajo Nation is the first tribe in the U.S. to employ the E911 system.
