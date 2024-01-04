Navajo Nation inks $6.2 million E911 deal

The Navajo Nation is set to upgrade its 911 emergency service.

President Buu Nygren recently finalized a $6.2 million deal to bring the digital, internet-based technology to the reservation.

It’ll replace the older analog service, which automatically sends Navajo 911 calls to border towns.

Officials say the new system will provide a quicker response to emergencies, especially in rural areas of the Navajo Nation, by allowing police, fire and medical personnel pinpoint the caller’s exact location.

The technology will also eventually help delivery services like FedEx or UPS find residences that lack street signs or home numbers. The Navajo Nation is the first tribe in the U.S. to employ the E911 system.