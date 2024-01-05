Navajo president declares Day of Remembrance for activist, artist, Klee Benally

Navajo Nation President Buu Nygren has proclaimed Friday as a Day of Remembrance in honor of Navajo activist, artist and musician Klee Benally.

Benally died Saturday at the age of 48.

He was known for his tireless work to protect sacred sites in the region and fought against the use of reclaimed wastewater for snowmaking at Arizona Snowbowl and uranium mining near the Grand Canyon.

Benally was a co-founder of the rock band Blackfire with his sister Jeneda and brother Clayson. He was the son of Berta and Jones Benally.

Nygren described Benally as “a fearless champion" for the Navajo Nation.

“Klee Benally used his powerful voice to amplify causes for justice and equity, seeking to uphold the dignity and sovereign rights of all Indigenous peoples,” Nygren said in a statement. “His advocacy for the protection of Mother Earth and all life within the Diné lifeway has left an indelible mark on our efforts to protect Dook’ó’ooslííd – the San Francisco Peaks – and Bidáá’ Ha’azt’i’ – the Grand Canyon.”

A Celebration of Life for Benally will be held at 2 p.m. Saturday at Flagstaff's Orpheum Theatre, 15 W. Aspen Ave.