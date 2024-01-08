Moon launch proceeds with human remains onboard despite Navajo's objections

A rocket to the moon carrying human remains launched as scheduled Monday morning despite objections from the Navajo Nation.

The mission is essentially a delivery service. Contents include NASA equipment, a soda can — as well as the cremated remains of 95 people.

That’s not a first. In 1998, NASA sent the ashes of geologist Eugene Shoemaker to the moon.

The Navajo Nation protested then and is doing so again now.

"Our stance is the same as it was in the ‘90s because time and promises do not expire . . ." Navajo Nation President Buu Nygren said. ". . . We’re not trying to claim the moon. We’re not trying to claim the sky or the universe or anything like that. But you should do it in respect."

NASA promised to consult with tribes after the 1998 launch when the Navajo said placing human remains on the moon was insensitive to the beliefs of many Native Americans who hold the moon sacred.

But Nygren says that didn't happen and asked NASA to delay the mission until the tribe's objections are addressed.

NASA says they can’t do anything about it because it’s a commercial mission and out of their control.

Nygren met with representatives from NASA and the White House Friday, but the launch went on as planned this morning — with the human remains on board.

Nygren says the agency again pledged to consult with the tribe in the future.