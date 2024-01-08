Pile burns planned this week on Coconino National Forest

Managers on the Coconino National Forest will conduct a series of pile burns this week.

Crews plan to take advantage of the snowy and wet conditions and ignite slash and debris from thinning projects near Flagstaff along Snowbowl Road, at Mount Elden and Elden Springs, east of the city and south of Flagstaff at the Mormon Lake Work Center and Dairy Springs.

Smoke is expected to be light with minor impacts to neighboring communities.

In addition, officials will conduct pile burns four miles northeast and eight miles southwest of Clints Well.

Smoke there could be visible from State Route 87 but is also expected to be light. The work was set to begin today and will continue through Friday.