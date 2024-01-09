Nygren to deliver State of the Navajo Nation address Tuesday

Navajo Nation President Buu Nygren will deliver his State of the Nation address Tuesday in Window Rock.

His office says the speech will be the first time a president has delivered the yearly address directly to the Navajo people, and not first to tribal lawmakers in the Navajo Council’s chambers.

Nygren is expected to highlight accomplishments in 2023 and his administration’s goals for this year.

The event will be held at the Window Rock Fairgrounds with indoor seating for about a thousand people and will include food, entertainment and speeches plus updates by other Navajo officials.

Nygren says he wants to show the world that the Navajo Nation is moving forward. He and Vice President Richelle Montoya were sworn into office a year ago Wednesday.

The event will be streamed live to Nygren's Facebook page.