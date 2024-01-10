© 2024 KNAU Arizona Public Radio
Flagstaff point-in-time count to begin Jan. 24

KNAU News Talk - Arizona Public Radio | By KNAU STAFF
Published January 10, 2024 at 4:01 PM MST
Michael Warner, 61, who says he has been living on the streets for three years, talks about his situation during a one-day count of homeless individuals in Phoenix on Jan. 25, 2022. Warner said he lost his job as a quality control manager, then the home he was renting, after suffering two strokes and now cannot afford a place to live on his disability income. Authorities say the count showed the number of homeless people in Maricopa County, Arizona's largest, surged 35% over two years amid a housing crisis and economic hardship caused by the coronavirus pandemic. A report released by the Maricopa Association of Governments says that 5,029 people in the county, including 3,096 people in Phoenix, experienced homelessness in unsheltered situations the night of Jan. 25.
AP Photo/Anita Snow
Flagstaff’s annual point-in-time count will take place later this month to determine the number of those experiencing homelessness in the city.

It’s part of a national count mandated by the federal government at a single time and is part of an effort to end homelessness.

Officials say information gathered from the survey is used to both raise awareness and determine local, state and national funding for services.

Trained city and Coconino County employees along with social service agents and volunteers will locate people, families and youth experiencing homelessness at various locations beginning on Jan. 24.

Those who complete the survey are eligible for incentives.
