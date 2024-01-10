Flagstaff point-in-time count to begin Jan. 24

Flagstaff’s annual point-in-time count will take place later this month to determine the number of those experiencing homelessness in the city.

It’s part of a national count mandated by the federal government at a single time and is part of an effort to end homelessness.

Officials say information gathered from the survey is used to both raise awareness and determine local, state and national funding for services.

Trained city and Coconino County employees along with social service agents and volunteers will locate people, families and youth experiencing homelessness at various locations beginning on Jan. 24.

Those who complete the survey are eligible for incentives.