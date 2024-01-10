Northern Arizona school districts to receive low or no-emissions school buses

Several towns and cities in northern Arizona will receive new electric and propane-fueled school buses as part of the Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act.

Two electric buses will go to the Flagstaff Unified School District along with vehicles for schools in Joseph City, Chinle and Clarkdale-Jerome.

The Pinetop-Lakeside district will receive propane buses. In all, more than $40 million in federal funding will provide 23 Arizona school districts with the zero and low-emission buses to replace aging and gas-powered fleets.

Arizona Senators Mark Kelly and Kyrsten Sinema advocated for the investment and say it’ll reduce pollution and improve air quality in the state.