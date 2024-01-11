Northern Arizona representatives want to take down faux meat

A Prescott Valley lawmaker wants to make it illegal to represent a product that’s not actually from a live animal as meat.

Rep. Quang Nguyen is the sponsor of House Bill 2244. The bill specifically says products produced in a laboratory from cells cultured in a laboratory from an animal can’t be described as meat. Nor can any "synthetic product derived from a plant, insect or other source.''

Nguyen told Capitol Media Services it’s a matter of transparency.

A measure from Rep. David Marshall of Snowflake wants to go even further.

House Bill 2121 would prohibit the production or sale of any lab-grown meat entirely in Arizona.

The U.S. Department of Agriculture approved the sale of "cultivated'' meat last year. However, it has yet to hit grocery store shelves.

Hearing dates have not been set yet for either measure.