Senate bill aims to keep energy prices lower amid drought

KNAU News Talk - Arizona Public Radio | By KNAU STAFF
Published January 11, 2024 at 3:33 PM MST
Glen Canyon Dam

A bill introduced in the U.S. Senate would stabilize electricity costs when hydropower facilities are forced to cut electricity because of drought.

The Hydropower Delivery Rate-Reduction Offset Act would reduce fees paid by utilities if dams operated by the U.S. Bureau of Reclamation don’t generate a minimum amount of power.

Water shortages have reduced hydroelectric generation in the West amid the worst drought in 1,200 years.

In the Colorado River Basin, hydroelectricity has dropped by about a third and at Glen Canyon Dam production has fallen by 20% during the last 23 years.

Senators Mark Kelly and Kyrsten Sinema, who are both sponsors of the bill, say it would help reduce electricity costs worsened by drought.
KNAU and Arizona News droughtcolorado riverenergyHYDROPOWERLocal NewsU.S. Senate
KNAU STAFF
