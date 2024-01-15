Forest Service renews vandalism warning after carving found in Sedona's Bell Rock

Coconino National Forest officials are reminding visitors not to carve anything into rocks on public land.

It was motivated by an apparent 2024 declaration of love between “K” and “M” that was found carved into Bell Rock in Sedona.

In a video posted to social media, the forest service explains that carving into rocks on the Red Rock Ranger District not only detracts from the natural beauty of the area but also kills microscopic bacteria that make up the patina essential to Sedona's ecology.

It’s also illegal. The recent carving into Bell Rock is under investigation by law enforcement.

Forest service officials encourage outdoor recreationists to always practice the principles of Leave No Trace.