Former Navajo Nation Speaker Seth Damon resigns for post in New Mexico government

KNAU News Talk - Arizona Public Radio | By KNAU STAFF
Published January 18, 2024 at 7:29 AM MST
Navajo Nation Speaker Seth Damon
Navajo Nation Council
Navajo Nation Council Delegate and former Speaker Seth Damon

Former Speaker Seth Damon has announced his resignation from the Navajo Nation Council to take a position as New Mexico’s Deputy Secretary of Indian Affairs.

Damon has been a council delegate for the past three administrations.

He previously served as speaker but resigned in 2022 after a photo showed him inebriated. Damon said he was on a private family vacation at the time.

In his new role, Damon will be a member of New Mexico Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham’s cabinet where he will focus on the state’s capital outlay plan. That includes the construction or purchase of property, buildings, machinery and other infrastructure. The post will cover how New Mexico’s capital outlay plan works with the Navajo Nation.

His last day is Monday.
KNAU STAFF
