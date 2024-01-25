© 2024 KNAU Arizona Public Radio
Arizona Public Radio | Your Source for NPR News
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
KNAU's main phone line is experiencing technical difficulties. Click here to contact members of our team directly.

EPA grant aims to lessen wildfire smoke impacts to communities

KNAU News Talk - Arizona Public Radio | By KNAU STAFF
Published January 25, 2024 at 2:42 PM MST
The Pipeline Fire on the San Francisco Peaks was first reported June 12, 2022 and eventually burned more than 26,000 acres.
Melissa Sevigny/KNAU
The Pipeline Fire on the San Francisco Peaks was first reported June 12, 2022 and eventually burned more than 26,000 acres.

The Environmental Protection Agency has awarded a nearly $2 million grant to Arizona State University to bolster community protection from wildfire smoke.

It’s aimed at developing ways to reduce the impacts of air pollution and heat as climate change accelerates and intensifies wildfires.

Smoke plumes from wildfires can threaten public health resulting in asthma attacks, heart problems and even premature death.

Smoke can also enter homes and buildings contributing to unhealthy indoor air and not all structures provide protection.

The EPA's new $10 million Wildfire Smoke Preparedness in Community Buildings grant program seeks to lessen wildfire smoke danger in buildings that serve the public, disadvantaged communities and vulnerable populations.
Tags
KNAU and Arizona News Wildfire NewsU.S. Environmental Protection Agencywildfire smokeLocal News
KNAU STAFF
See stories by KNAU STAFF