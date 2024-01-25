EPA grant aims to lessen wildfire smoke impacts to communities

The Environmental Protection Agency has awarded a nearly $2 million grant to Arizona State University to bolster community protection from wildfire smoke.

It’s aimed at developing ways to reduce the impacts of air pollution and heat as climate change accelerates and intensifies wildfires.

Smoke plumes from wildfires can threaten public health resulting in asthma attacks, heart problems and even premature death.

Smoke can also enter homes and buildings contributing to unhealthy indoor air and not all structures provide protection.

The EPA's new $10 million Wildfire Smoke Preparedness in Community Buildings grant program seeks to lessen wildfire smoke danger in buildings that serve the public, disadvantaged communities and vulnerable populations.