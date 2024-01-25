Flagstaff's Forêt chef named James Beard Award finalist

The chef of the Flagstaff restaurant Forêt is a semifinalist for a James Beard Award.

The 2024 James Beard Award semifinalists were announced Wednesday. Forêt's Sam Greenhalgh made the list of 20 chefs nominated for Best Chef — Southwest.

Greenhalgh expressed his shock at the announcement in an Instagram post, congratulating his entire staff and partners on the recognition.

Forêt opened in 2021. The French-inspired café offers a full breakfast/brunch as well as fresh pastries and coffees.

Winning a James Beard Award is considered to be one of the highest honors a chef or restaurant can receive.

Twelve Arizona chefs, restaurateurs and a bar made the list. The finalists will be announced on April 3.