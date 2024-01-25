© 2024 KNAU Arizona Public Radio
KNAU's main phone line is experiencing technical difficulties. Click here to contact members of our team directly.

Flagstaff's Forêt chef named James Beard Award finalist

KNAU News Talk - Arizona Public Radio | By KNAU STAFF
Published January 25, 2024 at 8:09 AM MST
The exterior of the restaurant Forêt FLG on Beaver Street in Flagstaff.
The exterior of the restaurant Forêt FLG on Beaver Street in Flagstaff.

The chef of the Flagstaff restaurant Forêt is a semifinalist for a James Beard Award.

The 2024 James Beard Award semifinalists were announced Wednesday. Forêt's Sam Greenhalgh made the list of 20 chefs nominated for Best Chef — Southwest.

Greenhalgh expressed his shock at the announcement in an Instagram post, congratulating his entire staff and partners on the recognition.

Forêt opened in 2021. The French-inspired café offers a full breakfast/brunch as well as fresh pastries and coffees.

Winning a James Beard Award is considered to be one of the highest honors a chef or restaurant can receive.

Twelve Arizona chefs, restaurateurs and a bar made the list. The finalists will be announced on April 3.
