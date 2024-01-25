Navajo council approves nearly $6 million in emergency funds to mitigate winter weather impacts

The Navajo Nation Council unanimously approved the allocation of nearly $6 million to help communities recover from the impacts of recent heavy snow and mud.

The resolution would give approximately $2.1 million to the Navajo Nation Department of Emergency Management and more than $3.8 million to tribal chapters. Each of the 110 chapters will receive $35,000 to help mitigate the impacts of the winter weather conditions.

Delegate George Tolth told the council the funds are vital to helping communities throughout the Navajo Nation, especially those in rural areas.

A state of emergency was declared on the Navajo Nation in January 2023 after heavy snowfall repeatedly hit the region. It was extended earlier this year.

The resolution will now go to President Buu Nygren for consideration. If he approves, the funds will be expedited to arrive within 10 days.