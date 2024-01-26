© 2024 KNAU Arizona Public Radio
KNAU's main phone line is experiencing technical difficulties. Click here to contact members of our team directly.

Winter weather contributed to fatal I-17 crash near Munds Park

KNAU News Talk - Arizona Public Radio | By KNAU STAFF
Published January 26, 2024 at 8:31 AM MST
A Department of Public Safety vehicle on a snow-covered roadway in northern Arizona
ADOT
A Department of Public Safety vehicle on a snow-covered roadway in northern Arizona

A 13-year-old boy was killed in a crash on Interstate 17 near Munds Park Thursday.

The collision occurred in the southbound lanes near the Willard Springs exit close to Munds Park shortly before noon.

The Arizona Department of Safety says a black Toyota Scion hydroplaned, and the driver lost control.

A white Toyota RAV4 then collided with the left side of the Scion.

The teen was seated in the rear left passenger seat of the Scion and ejected from the vehicle. He died at the scene.

Two others were injured and transported to the Flagstaff Medical Center.

Northbound lanes of the highway were closed for more than an hour as a result.

DPS says seat belts were in use and they don’t suspect impairment. However, winter weather was a factor.
KNAU STAFF
