Winter weather contributed to fatal I-17 crash near Munds Park

A 13-year-old boy was killed in a crash on Interstate 17 near Munds Park Thursday.

The collision occurred in the southbound lanes near the Willard Springs exit close to Munds Park shortly before noon.

The Arizona Department of Safety says a black Toyota Scion hydroplaned, and the driver lost control.

A white Toyota RAV4 then collided with the left side of the Scion.

The teen was seated in the rear left passenger seat of the Scion and ejected from the vehicle. He died at the scene.

Two others were injured and transported to the Flagstaff Medical Center.

Northbound lanes of the highway were closed for more than an hour as a result.

DPS says seat belts were in use and they don’t suspect impairment. However, winter weather was a factor.