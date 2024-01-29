© 2024 KNAU Arizona Public Radio
Federal agency proposes spraying insecticides across national monuments near Grand Canyon

Published January 29, 2024 at 6:46 AM MST
Published January 29, 2024 at 6:46 AM MST
The east section of the proposed Baaj Nwaavjo I’tah Kukveni Grand Canyon National Monument, looking out from the rim of Marble Canyon where Badger Creek meets the Colorado River.
Amy S. Martin
The east section of the Baaj Nwaavjo I’tah Kukveni Grand Canyon National Monument as seen from the rim of Marble Canyon where Badger Creek meets the Colorado River.

The USDA’s Animal and Plant Health Inspection Service wants to use pesticides to treat nearly 2 million acres around the Grand Canyon to prevent a potential infestation of rangeland grasshoppers and Mormon crickets.

The proposal says high populations of these bugs can cause a reduction in grass forage.

The proposed area includes portions of the Vermilion Cliffs National Monument, Grand Canyon-Parashant National Monument and the newly designated Baaj Nwaavjo I’tah Kukveni.

The Center for Biological Diversity called the plan a “shortsighted quick fix.”

The environmental group says the planned insecticides can also kill insects that aren’t the intended target and have serious impacts on the entire ecosystem. They also say the agency also failed to consult numerous tribes with ties to the Grand Canyon area.

The comment period ends on Feb. 2.
Baaj Nwaavjo I'tah Kukveni grand canyon Center for Biological Diversity U.S. Department of Agriculture
KNAU STAFF
