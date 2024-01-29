Federal agency proposes spraying insecticides across national monuments near Grand Canyon

The USDA’s Animal and Plant Health Inspection Service wants to use pesticides to treat nearly 2 million acres around the Grand Canyon to prevent a potential infestation of rangeland grasshoppers and Mormon crickets.

The proposal says high populations of these bugs can cause a reduction in grass forage.

The proposed area includes portions of the Vermilion Cliffs National Monument, Grand Canyon-Parashant National Monument and the newly designated Baaj Nwaavjo I’tah Kukveni.

The Center for Biological Diversity called the plan a “shortsighted quick fix.”

The environmental group says the planned insecticides can also kill insects that aren’t the intended target and have serious impacts on the entire ecosystem. They also say the agency also failed to consult numerous tribes with ties to the Grand Canyon area.

The comment period ends on Feb. 2.