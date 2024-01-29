Proposed bill would give Arizona Legislature authority to override popular vote

An Arizona lawmaker wants to give the state Legislature the power to appoint presidential electors regardless of who wins the popular vote.

Currently, the candidate who wins the popular vote gets Arizona’s electors.

They then cast their votes on the same day in December alongside all the other electors across the country.

Senate Concurrent Resolution 1014 would override that process entirely.

Instead, the Arizona legislature would have the sole authority to appoint the presidential electors — regardless of which candidate actually received the most votes.

The proposal comes from State Sen. Anthony Kern. The Glendale Republican was a frequent figure in the attempt to overturn the 2020 election.

He was among the lawmakers who signed onto a document falsely claiming to be one of Arizona’s electors for former President Donald Trump.

The Arizona Attorney General’s Office confirmed Kern and the other fake electors were under investigation last year.

Kern was photographed in the crowd of the Jan. 6 insurrection at the U.S. Capitol. He’s not running for reelection and has set his sights on Congress instead.

If the Legislature passes the bill, it will then go on November's ballot for voters to decide if it should be added to the State Constitution.

It has yet to be assigned to a committee.