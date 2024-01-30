© 2024 KNAU Arizona Public Radio
KNAU's main phone line is experiencing technical difficulties. Click here to contact members of our team directly.

Arizona National Guard troops wounded in Jordan drone strike that killed 3

KNAU News Talk - Arizona Public Radio | By KNAU STAFF
Published January 30, 2024 at 7:21 AM MST
Arizona National Guard members were among those injured in a drone attack in Jordan on Saturday, Jan. 28, 2024.
Arizona Department of Emergency and Military Affairs
Arizona National Guard members were among those injured in a drone attack in Jordan on Saturday, Jan. 28, 2024.

"Multiple" Arizona National Guard members were wounded in a drone strike that killed three U.S. troops and injured dozens of others in northeast Jordan Sunday.

Capt. Erin Hannigan, an Arizona National Guard spokesperson, said three of their troops were medically evacuated but are expected to recover.

Hannigan says the Arizona service members were deployed last September as part of Operation Spartan Shield to provide "law and order and personal security capabilities.”

More than 40 service members were injured in the attack. It’s not clear how many are with the Arizona National Guard.

Officials are withholding the injured servicemembers’ identities per Department of Defense policy.

Gov. Katie Hobbs said on social media Monday that she was “heartbroken” about the attack and her office is ready to offer support for the guardsmen and their families.
