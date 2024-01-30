© 2024 KNAU Arizona Public Radio
Groups urge Hobbs to rescind permit for uranium mine

KNAU News Talk - Arizona Public Radio | By KNAU STAFF
Published January 30, 2024 at 3:58 PM MST
The head frame of the Pinyon Plain Mine, located less than 10 miles from the South Rim of the Grand Canyon within the Baaj Nwaavjo I'tah Kukveni Grand Canyon National Monument, on Sept. 8, 2023. The mine's owner, Energy Fuels Resources, said in late December 2023 that it had begun producing uranium ore at the site that for decades has drawn strong opposition from tribes and environmental groups.
Ryan Heinsius/KNAU
The head frame of the Pinyon Plain Mine, located less than 10 miles from the South Rim of the Grand Canyon within the Baaj Nwaavjo I’tah Kukveni Grand Canyon National Monument, on Sept. 8, 2023. The mine's owner, Energy Fuels Resources, said in late December 2023 that it had begun producing uranium ore at the site that for decades has drawn strong opposition from tribes and environmental groups.

A coalition made up of 80 conservation and faith groups, tribes and scientists are calling on Gov. Katie Hobbs to close a uranium mine less than 10 miles from the South Rim of the Grand Canyon.

They want the governor to rescind permits issued by the Arizona Department of Environmental Quality to the owners of the Pinyon Plain Mine.

It’s located within a newly created national monument that bans new uranium mining claims on nearly a million acres.

The groups say the mine threatens tribal sacred sites along with groundwater in and near the Grand Canyon.

The mine’s owner, Energy Fuels Resources, announced the start of uranium ore production late last year and has said it doesn’t endanger the area’s environment or water.
